The Better Breakfast Choice? One Dietitian Says So…

A dietitian is claiming that pizza is a healthier breakfast option than all of those sugar-packed cereals! Chelsey Amer, a dietitian and blogger, claimed pizza will provide a more balanced breakfast than cereal and milk. She says that it contains the same amount of calories as pizza, but has more protein and will keep you feeling full longer.

But Keri Gans, a dietitian out of New York, disagrees. She says Amer is not taking into account all the different types of cereals out there. If you eat a cereal that is packed full of fiber, but has less sugar, and top if with healthy berries and yogurt, it would be a better breakfast choice for you over pizza.

I don’t know… All I hear is “blah blah blah” pizza is good for me and I should eat it for breakfast. 🙂