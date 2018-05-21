Beyonce bought a church in New Orleans

It cost her $850k

No idea what her plans are, but the property is close to where her sister Solange lives.

Beyonce‘s empire continues to grow.

The “Single Ladies” superstar has purchased a church in New Orleans. It’s unclear how much money she coughed up for the house of worship, which was listed for $850-thousand.

The church is about a century old, but hasn’t been up and running for a long stretch of time because its members had died. As it turns out, it’s close to where her sister, Solange lives…and since Solange is into performance art…maybe?

Bey and church is about as natural a fit and liking it and putting a ring on it. In April, a San Francisco church made headlines after it hosted a Beyonce mass that drew some 700 people.

Source: TMZ