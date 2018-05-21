The Full Story:
- Beyonce bought a church in New Orleans
- It cost her $850k
- No idea what her plans are, but the property is close to where her sister Solange lives.
Beyonce‘s empire continues to grow.
The “Single Ladies” superstar has purchased a church in New Orleans. It’s unclear how much money she coughed up for the house of worship, which was listed for $850-thousand.
The church is about a century old, but hasn’t been up and running for a long stretch of time because its members had died. As it turns out, it’s close to where her sister, Solange lives…and since Solange is into performance art…maybe?
- Bey and church is about as natural a fit and liking it and putting a ring on it. In April, a San Francisco church made headlines after it hosted a Beyonce mass that drew some 700 people.
Source: TMZ