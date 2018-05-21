Beyonce, Bought a CHURCH?
By John Stewart
|
May 21, 2018 @ 3:01 PM
FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half in Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Forbes reported on May 17, 2017, that it estimates the couple's combined wealth to be $1.16 billion. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Full Story:

  • Beyonce bought a church in New Orleans
  • It cost her $850k
  • No idea what her plans are, but the property is close to where her sister Solange lives.

Beyonce‘s empire continues to grow.

The “Single Ladies” superstar has purchased a church in New Orleans. It’s unclear how much money she coughed up for the house of worship, which was listed for $850-thousand.

The church is about a century old, but hasn’t been up and running for a long stretch of time because its members had died. As it turns out, it’s close to where her sister, Solange lives…and since Solange is into performance art…maybe?

  • Bey and church is about as natural a fit and liking it and putting a ring on it. In April, a San Francisco church made headlines after it hosted a Beyonce mass that drew some 700 people.

Source: TMZ

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Billboard Music Awards Death Toll now at 10 in Santa Fe High School Shooting Queen Fans…This Looks Amazing!! The Rose Bowl Awaits Thank You Moms 5.10.18 Throwback Thursday: Moody Blues