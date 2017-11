LAKE TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A 65-year-old bicyclist from North Canton was killed Wednesday morning in a traffic accident in Lake Township.

Donald Bendsen was on Mount Pleasant Street NW near Rolling Hill Avenue when he was hit from behind at about 6:30 a.m., about an hour before sunrise.

He was taken to Mercy where he died.

The State Highway Patrol says Bendsen was not wearing reflective clothing or a helmet and the bike had no lights.