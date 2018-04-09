Bill Would Reimburse Hall of Fame, Others for Draft Expenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Many of the expenses incurred during major sporting events like the NFL Draft may be reimbursed under a bill the Ohio House hopes to have in place by the end of May.

In the case of a draft event in Canton and Cleveland, the Sports Event Grant Fund would provide money for the Hall of Fame, VisitCanton marketing and even police overtime.

State Rep Kirk Schuring says 34 states have similar funds.

Monies for the fund would come from 50% of the increase in the state’s portion of sales tax revenue for the specified event period in a specified geographical area.