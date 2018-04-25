Bob Dorough, School House Rock Composer, Dies at 94 The man who created some of the most memorable educational children’s songs, has passed away. His exact cause of death has not yet been revealed, but last year he was diagnosed with cancer. Rest in peace, good sir. bobdeathdiedoroughhouserockschool RELATED CONTENT What’s Good? 4.25.18 Officer Gives “Sorry I Tased You” Cake House Committee OKs Payday Bill, May Vote Likely More Men are Getting “Macho Mouth” Plastic Surgery Nerdy News: Fortnite Scholarship at Ashland University What’s Good? 4.23.18