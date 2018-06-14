Bob Seger, Vinyl Throwback Thursday

Today’s Throwback Thursday track was a tough one for me to choose from.

Being from Michigan, Bob Seger was THEE artist I grew up on. You couldn’t get away from it. There’s even a rock radio station in Detroit that’s trying to get a street named after him.

With hits like Hollywood Nights, Like A Rock, Old Time Rock And Roll, Night Moves, Against The Wind and We’ve Got Tonite, it’s hard to choose. So I went back to the early 1970’s as he was just starting to climb with “Live Bullet”. It was one of the first concerts I’d ever been to and I think my Dad bought an entire row because my sister brought friends, my parents brought friends and I had just started dating Dawn my wife, but it was at Cobo Hall in Detroit with Bryan Adams as the opening act, the show was stellar.

To this day, whenever we enter the state of Michigan, we’ll bet on how long it’ll be before we hear a Seger song on the radio.

Today’s Throwback Thursday Vinyl Track is Bob Seger’s Turn The Page brought to you by Bob & Pete’s Floors.