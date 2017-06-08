Boss Pays for Workers Weddings, College, and Other Expenses

Wow! How would you like to work for this guy? Chieh Huang runs a company called Boxed, which sells bulk goods via online. Huang started helping out his employees with major life expenses back in 2015, after he visited one of his fulfillment centers, and realized many of his employees did not own a car. So, he bought them cars so they could get to work.

Paying for employees’ weddings came about by chance too. One of his employees at his fulfillment center in New Jersey was working two jobs in order to pay for his wedding. When he realized he wasn’t going to have enough to pay for the wedding, he broke down crying and went home early. Once Huang found out about his employees situation, he helped out by paying for the wedding.

He won’t say how much he has spent on his employees, but the company has policies in place to help out with an array of different life events.

