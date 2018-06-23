Boston Trip 2018

Thanks to Jake and Sarah for filling in for me this week so my family and I could take a vacation to Boston and celebrate our niece Gabi’s graduation. We made good time from Canton to Boston, got here on Thursday around 3:30 and had time to grab lunch in little Italy before doing some sight seeing.

The park by our hotel on Boston Harbor

Inside the Old North Church in Boston

My family in little Italy (l to r Sister Debbie and her hubby Dana, sister Nancy, Courtney, Dawn and Alana and my mom Barb.

The Paul Revere statue with Dawn and Alana

Alana found the one merry-go-round in the city! 🙂

Boston Public Gardens

Lobster Roll at Beantown Pub

Make Way For The Duckies