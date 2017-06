Details are still developing. Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in the hip while practicing for the congressional baseball team. The suspect fired upon congressmen and staffers that were practicing at the baseball field. Multiple injuries are being reported. The shooting occurred in Alexandria, VA. The suspect, who is believed to be a white male, is in custody.

Update: Two police agents, a staffer and an aide are also said to have been shot. All victims are in stable condition.

