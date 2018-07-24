Bride Pranks Alabama Football Loving Husband By Kayleigh Kriss | Jul 24, 2018 @ 11:11 AM This groom was excited his wife got him a groom cake for the wedding that was decorated with his favorite college football team, Alabama! But when he cut into it he suddenly realizes the cake is actually LSU colors! Alabamabridefootballgroomgrooms cakeLSUWedding SHARE RELATED CONTENT Man Catches Dog Falling From 9th Floor Balcony Little Boy Learning to Dive Adorably Misses Dad Lip Syncs Son’s Tantrum PERFECTLY Man Swipes Baseball Given to Kid at Cubs Game PFHOF Enshrinement Festival Adds to Security Measures Woman Takes Her Pet Boa Constrictor Swimming