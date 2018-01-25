Bride-to-Be Upset at Mother-In-Law’s Dress Choice…

How would you feel in this situation? On a parenting site called “Mumsnet,” a British bride asked for advice from other people on what she should do about her mother-in-law. Her MIL had recently announced that she would be wearing a white dress to the bride’s wedding. The bride says that this comes after the fact that her MIL also tries to control how she and her fiance try to parent their child together.

Some said it isn’t a big deal that her MIL wants to wear white on her wedding day. Others agreed with the bride, saying it is a known faux pas for no one else but the bride to wear white (unless asked to otherwise). Many cited the already existing problems with the MIL to conclude that the woman is indeed doing this in order to hurt the feelings of the bride.

