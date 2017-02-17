British Company Comes Up With Airline Jacket to Cut Down on Baggage Fees

Doesn’t it drive you crazy to have to pay extra for all the baggage fees the airlines charge nowadays? Well, a company in Britain has come up with a way to cut down on those charges. They have come out out with an Airline Jacket that can hold about 25 pounds of stuff in all the pockets. You’ll be able to carry 2 laptops, an iPad, 2 pairs of shoes, a pair of jeans, 5 t-shirts and a camera in the coat so you don’t have to have a carry-on. The only problem will be fitting into the airplane seat wearing this coat!

READ MORE HERE