A woman in Britain was sick and tired of drivers speeding through her neighborhood so instead of calling the police she grabbed her hair dryer and went out to the front yard. As cars drove down her street she would point her hair dryer at them and she saw an instant response! Cars immediately slowed down and her neighbors say the speeds have lowered up and down the road. One upset driver stopped and asked her what she was doing and she said, ‘what this? My hair dryer?’ and the driver went away.

