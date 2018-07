Build-A-Bear held a “pay your age” event yesterday. On this day, customers could get a build a bear, and they would not pay more than what their age was. With the ultimate price being capped at $29. The event was so successful, that Build-A-Bear had to shut it down. Sighting safety concerns at locations where lines were over 6 hours long, Build-A-Bear had to cancel the event. Some who waited in line were given vouchers to be redeemed at a later time.