Bulldog Proud!

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels smiles as he walks off the field at Gillette Stadium before a team NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, July 29, 2013. McDaniels said assistant coaches are progressing slowly in teaching their new, young players. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Canton Mckinley graduate Josh McDaniels is now the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Born in Barberton, attended High School at Canton McKinley where he was recruited to play wide receiver at John Carroll University. His coaching career began at Michigan State in 1999. He was then hired in 2001 by the New England Patriots as a Personnel Assistant. McDaniels was elevated to Defensive Assistant, Quarterback Coach and Offensive Coach with the Pats before being named the head coach with the Denver Broncos for the 2009-2010 season.