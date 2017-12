Last Friday, Keaton Jones was picked up by his mother from school because he was afraid to go to lunch. Classmates regularly bully him, and have done awful things such as pouring milk on him, and being called ugly because of the scars he has on his head from surgeries to remove tumors.

His mom recorded a video of him after she picked him up, where he tearfully asked why people bully others. The video has gone viral, and Keaton has received a ton of support from celebrities in Hollywood.