Bullied Kid Gets 200 Bikers to Escort Him to School

Xander Rose is ten years old and in the fourth grade, and has had to deal with bullying all year. It has gotten to the point where his mom has said he doesn’t want to leave his room. His mother says he has been jumped on the bus, had his clothes ripped off him, and has had to deal sexual and racial slurs.

Although Xander’s mom has contacted the school board and other authority figures and parents, the bullying hasn’t stopped. Finally, she reached out to a children’s advocacy group called Defenders of the Children. The group responded to her message, and put out a call for local bikers to ride in support of Xander, who loves motorcycles!

