Bus Driver Caught Watching TV Driving on Highway By Kayleigh Kriss | Apr 23, 2018 @ 1:22 PM A passenger on a bus filmed the bus driver WATCHING TV ON HIS PHONE while driving down the highway!! The passenger shared the video and the driver has since been fired. Shouldn't he be facing some criminal charges??