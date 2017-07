Yep. You read that right. The Indian Road cafe’s owner, Jason Minter, is suing his neighbor, Jay Meetze, for terrorizing his customers. The neighbor has licked spoons and put them back in the utensil holder, changed his Wi-Fi network to the name “cafe plates from the floor,” and would play loud offensive music from his apartment.

Minter believes Meetze is doing this out of retaliation. Meetze sells weed out of his apartment. He claims that Minter is one of his clients, and robbed him one day.

