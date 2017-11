GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – It rained a lot, and then it rained some more.

Yours wasn’t the only home in the area getting water in the basement over the weekend.

Just over 3 inches of rain fell at the Akron Canton Airport on Saturday.

That triggered a slew of flood warnings across the area, but no major damage was being reported.

A portion of Route 619 was closed for flooding, but all state routes and major roads in the area are reported to be open.