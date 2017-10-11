Canal Fulton Domino’s, FDs, Combine for Fire Prevention Week

Family enjoys a free pizza from the Domino's in Canal Fulton (Image courtesy of Domino's in Canal Fulton)

CANAL FULTON, Ohioo (WHBC) – In Canal Fulton and Lawrence Township, Thursday night might be a fun night to order a pizza from Domino’s.

Between 5 and 8 p.m. Thursday, the Canal Fulton and Lawrence Township Fire Departments will use five fire trucks to deliver some of those pies.

Both firefighters and Domino’s personnel will be on the trucks.

It’s part of a program promoting Fire Prevention Week this week.

If your home has working smoke detectors, the pizza is free.

If not, the firefighters will replace batteries and perhaps even detectors.

Call 330 854-2600 to order that pizza.