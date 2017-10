CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 22-year-old man from Minerva was killed early Saturday when the car he was riding in went off I-77 in Canton near the West Tusc exit.

The Canton Police Metro Crash Team says Michael Garrison was pronounced dead at Aultman.

They say 23-year-old Frank Wheeler of East Canton lost control in the southbound lanes of 77 and slammed into a guardrail.

They believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.