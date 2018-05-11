Canton-Based Lung Doctors Move To Green, Affiliate With Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health and Wellness Center in Green (Courtesy of Cleveland Clinic Akron General)

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – Several Canton-based pulmonologists have relocated to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health and Wellness Center in Green.

They are now affiliated with the Clinic.

Doctor Randall Harris is among them; he has practiced for 23 years in the Canton area.

The other doctors are Alan Rudick, Donald DeCoy and Vimala Rapaka.

The center is on Town Park Blvd just off Massillon Road.

The doctors specialize in asthma, emphysema, COPD, and other issues with the lungs.

To schedule an appointment, call 330 344-6676.