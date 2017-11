CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – With a new COPS grant in hand, the city of Canton can begin the process of hiring eight more police officers “almost immediately”.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says it’s a reimbursement grant, so as soon as the city starts paying the new officers early next year, the city will be reimbursed.

The million dollar grant pays 75% of the salary and fringe benefits for the eight officers for three years.