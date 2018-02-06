Canton City Council Sends .5% Tax Increase to Voters
By Jim Michaels
Feb 6, 2018 @ 10:04 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Let the heavy lifting begin.

Over the next three months, a campaign committee will be working to convince Canton residents to vote “yes” on the .5% income tax increase.

City council unanimously agreed to send the issue to the ballot Monday night.

Voters have their say on May 8.

The tax increase will raise an additional $11.5 million for the city.

With passage, the city could end up with a small Rainy Day Fund of its own.

That’s the hope from Mayor Tom Bernabei.

20% of the estimated $11.5 million raised by the tax will go to the General Fund, with a third of that covering additional expenses.

There’s the hope that there could be a carryover in that account in future years.

