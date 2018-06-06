Canton Connection to Tuesday Akron Homicide
By Jim Michaels
|
Jun 6, 2018 @ 12:23 PM
Christian Pittman (Courtesy Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Coming down to a Canton hospital for treatment after a deadly gunfight did not work out for an Akron man.

22-year-old Christian Pittman was arrested and is charged with murder in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man at the Spring Hill Apartments in Akron Tuesday afternoon.

Pittman was shot in the buttocks.

Police say as many as three suspects were involved in the effort to rob the victim and his girlfriend.

The victim was found dead near the apartment complex’s swimming pool.

