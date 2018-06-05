Canton Council Effectively Outlaws Airbnbs
By Jim Michaels
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 8:45 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton City Council took action on Airbnb and other Internet-based transient-lodging home and room rentals Monday night.

Following a public hearing with nearly 20 people testifying, council voted to make such rentals illegal in single-family neighborhoods.

They would still be permitted in areas zoned for multi-family use.

The legislation effectively outlaws such rentals, given the small percentage of R-4 multi-family housing units in the city.

The vast majority of those testifying at the public hearing were against the rentals in city neighborhoods.

