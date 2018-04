CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton City Council agreed Monday night to spend $350,000, the initial cost to tear down a crumbling building on 3rd Street NE.

They will take $230,000 in CDBG grant money and $120,000 from vacant property foreclosure funds to reimburse the demo company.

The city plans to take legal action to try and recoup that money from the owner of the building.

A large quantity of bricks fell off the building late last month.

The street remains closed in front of the demolition site.