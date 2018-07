CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – If you have a previous drug, gun or similar conviction and you are found to have a gun, you will face federal charges.

48-year-old Michael Meadows of Canton knows that now.

He faces a federal gun and drug indictment for having fentanyl and a 45-caliber pistol in his possession when he was picked up by police back in January.

That’s according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.