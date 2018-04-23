CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton Fire Prevention Bureau continues combing what’s left of a storage building on the property of Slesnick Recycling in Canton, looking for the cause of a Sunday night/early Monday morning fire there.

The fire destroyed the massive building behind the company’s offices on Third Street SE, just east of Cherry Avenue.

When firefighters arrived after 10 p.m. Sunday night, the building was fully in flames with the roof caved in.

The large fire lit up the sky, sending an acrid smell over much of the city.

A demolition crew has been hired to tear down what’s left of a the building.

The warehouse contained paper and cardboard.

The fire was so large, the department needed assistance from a number of neighboring departments with tanker trucks.

Rail traffic on the nearby Wheeling and Lake Erie tracks was impacted for a time.

No injuries are reported.