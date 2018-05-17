Canton K9 Takedown Video By John Stewart | May 17, 2018 @ 7:00 AM Canton Police released a video on Wednesday of a traffic stop where the driver refused multiple orders. (fast forward the video to 13:22) Officers dramatically break the car window and drag the suspect to the ground with the help of their K9 unit. Canton K9 SHARE RELATED CONTENT HOF Queen: Imani Bush Parents Evict Their Own Son Drama Behind The Scenes Of The Royal Wedding Zoo Faces Charges for Bear Ice Cream Run “Expert” Says to Ask Your Baby Consent Before Changing Diaper? Dan Kane’s Rave Review of Local Good Eats!