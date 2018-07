CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Another average eight-cent hike in gasoline prices from Wednesday.

The AAA morning survey of Canton-Massillon metro gas stations on Thursday had regular averaging $2.72 a gallon, up from $2.64 on Wednesday.

The lowest prices in Stark and Carroll Counties were in the the Alliance area according to Gas Buddy.

And, they say $2.79 was a popular go-to price at area stations.