Canton Police ID Shooting Victim, Need Witnesses, Video
By Jim Michaels
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 11:19 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Looking for information in a shooting in Canton on Monday afternoon.

Police have no suspects in the shooting of 19-year-old Kamoni Dodd.

The teen had been shot once in the stomach.

Officers found him outside a convenience store in the 1100 block of 15th Street NE.

Dodd is hospitalized in serious condition.

Police are looking for any nearby businesses or homeowners with security video.

Call 330 489-3141 with any information.

Or text to the city’s Tip411 system by testing the word “canton” and the tip to Tip411, or 847411.

