Canton Police Officer OK After Drug Exposure

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Canton police officer has been released from the hospital after being treated for exposure to what’s believed to be heroin.

The officer observed a white powder on 32-year-old Tyrone Butler’s clothing after pulling the domestic violence suspect over in the 800 block of Lawrence Road NE at around 7 Wednesday evening.

Canton police say there was a struggle between the two as the officer tried to remove Butler from the vehicle.

That’s when the officer felt the effects of the powder.

The officer self-administered Naloxone with the aid of his partner.

The partner was also checked out.

