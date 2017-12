CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Canton is in the process of replacing the two plow trucks destroyed in a fire at the Service Center last weekend.

The plan is to rent-to-purchase some newer vehicles.

The city will have 16 trucks in the fleet for Friday night’s snow event.

The third truck damaged in the fire should be repaired by then.

City Purchasing Director John Highman calls the situation “not ideal, but not devastating”.

A snow plow costs about $160,000 to purchase and outfit.