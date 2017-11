CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton police and the Stark County coroner’s office continue investigating the death of a toddler Wednesday night.

The 23-month-old was found underneath an oven that had fallen over.

The little boy was not breathing.

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say they do not suspect foul play, but they continue investigating.

It happened at a home in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue NE.