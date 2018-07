CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Canton is looking ahead to some of the new funding being brought in by the income tax increase that took effect on July 1st.

They’d like to bring the street department up to 40 employees.

It’s down to about 30 currently.

That level of hiring would permit another crew to be put together to patch potholes and do other summertime work for now, with more possibilities in the fall and winter seasons.

The department will also hire an assistant superintendent.