CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Residents and those who work in the city of Canton will soon be paying more in income tax.

56% of voters in the city agreed Tuesday to raise the tax from 2% to 2.5%.

As part of the ballot language, the city is detailing exactly how that new money will be spent.

The increase takes effect on July 1.