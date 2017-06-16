Casino Denies Woman $43M Win; Claims Machine Malfunction

Wow! Talk about building you up and tearing you down! Katrina Bookman is taking Resorts World Casino to court after they denied her the $43 million dollar win her slot machine said she won.

Back in 2016, the slot machine, who’s fine print says the machine only has a $6,500 payout, displayed an image saying Bookman won $43 million dollars. When she went to cash her winning ticket, the casino told her she wasn’t really a winner. Her machine had malfunctioned. Apparently, this isn’t the first time a story like this has been reported! Other casinos have had similar problems of machines improperly displaying large payouts.

READ MORE HERE