Cavs Over Celtics, Force Game 7 Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives between Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris (13) and Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Friday, May 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

MVP chants were heard throughout the 4th quarter as Lebron James had 46 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists to lift the Cavs past Boston at home tonight. Hitting back to back dagger 3’s late in the game to seal it, Cleveland found a way to avoid elimination.