Cavs Trade

Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) drive to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guards Isaiah Thomas (3) and JR Smith (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

More news from the Cavaliers ahead of the trade deadline. Reports are coming out that Dwyane Wade is going back to Miami for a protected second round draft pick. In addition, Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose will head to the Utah Jazz and Iman Shumpert goes to the Sacramento Kings. The Cavs get Rodney Hood from the Jazz and George Hill from the Kings.

Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye are headed to the Lakers along with a protected 2018 first round draft pick. In exchange the Cavaliers will get Larry Nance, Jr. and Jordan Clarkson.

Hopefully, all these moves will make a difference soon!