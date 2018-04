Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner (33) in the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Indiana Pacers put up a good fight, but Lebron James scored 45 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers were too much today as they won 105-101. The Cavs now move onto round two against the Toronto Raptors.