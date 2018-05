Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, loses the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James defends during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Lebron James knocked down 35 and Jeff Green tossed in 19 as the Cavs steal one in Boston to move on to the NBA Finals. Cleveland now awaits the winner of the Golden State/Houston match up.