CDC Says Don’t Eat Honey Smacks

Over 100 people have been infected with salmonella from Honey Smacks. Kellogg’s recalled the cereal in June but the CDC says more people are being infected and 1/3 of those affected have been hospitalized. People in 33 states have been affected, although none in Ohio yet. The CDC has released a statement saying you should not eat an Honey Smacks until this is cleared up. More information on the recall can be found here: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm610815.htm