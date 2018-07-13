CDC Says Don’t Eat Honey Smacks
By Kayleigh Kriss
|
Jul 13, 2018 @ 11:07 AM

Over 100 people have been infected with salmonella from Honey Smacks. Kellogg’s recalled the cereal in June but the CDC says more people are being infected and 1/3 of those affected have been hospitalized. People in 33 states have been affected, although none in Ohio yet. The CDC has released a statement saying you should not eat an Honey Smacks until this is cleared up. More information on the recall can be found here: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm610815.htm

