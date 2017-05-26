Celebrity American Ninja Warrior

Several celebrities competed on a course from American Ninja Warrior and some of them did a GREAT job!! They were each coached by a Ninja Warrior competitor and they even had to try a brand new obstacle, the Battering Ram, and a couple of them even bested it!!

Mena Suvari was terrified but with a lot of encouragement and guts she did pretty well! You can see her run HERE.

Erika Christensen is a new mom and her 8 month old daughter was there with her husband to watch her run and she did a GREAT job!! You can see here HERE.

Comedian Jeff Dye ran the course and although he was joking around a lot, he didn’t do a bad job. Watch him HERE.

 

And then there was ‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell absolutely CRUSHED the course! He even went beyond what everyone else did! Watch it HERE!

