CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – After Christmas comes New Years, then it’s pothole season.

And those holes in the road are opening up everywhere.

In Canton, the Street Department has three crews out on two different shifts each day, trying to keep up with all the craters on the city’s 980 miles worth of streets.

If you have a particularly bone-jarring pothole you know about, you can contact the Street Department.

Call 330 489-3030.