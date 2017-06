A British company has designed Barkinham Palace, luxurious dog houses that will set you back between $38,000-$215,000! The are made with aluminum, wood and marble and each have a living room and a bedroom and are ‘smart dog houses’ so owners can adjust the temperature as well as dispense treats. You can choose the Colonial Villa, Roman Imperial Mansion and Spanish Palacio. Talk about a spoiled dog!!

