CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Canton is without a police chief as of June 1.

Chief Bruce Lawver is retiring.

With accumulated vacation time, his last day on the job was Thursday.

Captain Dave Davis will be the acting chief starting next month.

Safety Service Director Andrea Perry says the city’s Civil Service Commission will begin the process of testing and interviewing for a new chief after June 1.

Lawver has led the department since 2012, having joined it in 1993.