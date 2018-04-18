Chinese Public Toilets Have Facial Recognition Technology

China installed these facial recognition machines at public restrooms so that they can save on toilet paper. After the person stands in the facial recognition area the machine dispenses 70 centimeters of toilet paper for the person. If the same person shows up to the restroom within a short period of time the dispenser quits working. Authorities say that since the installation of these machines toilet paper consumption has gone down by 50%. The restrooms also monitor if someone has been in there for 10 minutes and alerts someone to check on them.