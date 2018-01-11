Church Building Leveled in Pike Twp. Fire

PIKE TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The East Sparta Fire Department says a church building in Pike Township was totally destroyed by flames early Thursday morning.

The department did not know the name of the church in the area of 8300 Deuber Avenue SW, but they believe it was an active church.

No injuries are reported and there’s no damage estimate.

At about the same time, an approximate 12-by-30 barn burned down just around the corner on Haut Street.

The state fire marshall is investigating both incidents.